Santa Barbara City Fire prepares for first of its kind risk and fire equipment study ahead of wildfire season

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Fire Department is conducting a study to determine the types of calls and risks crews encounter, including the adequacy of the Fire Department to meet those needs.

The study, known as a Community Risk Assessment/Standards of Coverage Deployment Analysis, will look comprehensively into the services the Department provides the community and if they are meeting the public’s expectations.

The study, conducted by Wyoming-based AP Triton, will take a comprehensive look at all aspects of the needs of the community and how adequately the Department meets these needs.

AP Triton is an industry-leading consultant specializing in fire department master planning and EMS deployment.

Fire Department staff has spent months preparing data for AP Triton’s analysis.

The study will review fire department response data, private ambulance response data, fire department staffing, apparatus and station conditions, water supply systems, and the City’s unique hazards and infrastructure.

The community is invited to participate in a virtual Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 6 p.m.

The Department’s Fire Chief will host the meeting, with AP Triton’s consultants moderating and giving an overview of the project.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the consultants will launch a survey to provide further opportunity for community input. It is important that we hear from those we serve.

Please join your Santa Barbara City Fire Department on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at 6 p.m.