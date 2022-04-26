Guadalupe City Council to select second cannabis shop

GUADALUPE, Calif. – The City of Guadalupe will select a second cannabis shop to open in town.

City council members say they’ve already selected one cannabis shop to begin the process of opening in Guadalupe.

They will select the second one Tuesday night.

Root one was the first cannabis shop to begin the process of opening its doors. That will be located at 928 Guadalupe Street.

City council says the owner is in the permit process.

Now tonight, they will have to pick between element seven or The Root Dispensary.

Both shops also have their planned location to be on Guadalupe Street.

The city says the benefits of bringing two shops into town is for tax revenue purposes.

“Community benefits to the city that will offer a number of different programs and contribute to non-profits,” said City Administrator Todd Bodem. “And there will be some tax implications that the city will gain, some buildings will be improved.”

The city says both shops are set to open by the end of this year.