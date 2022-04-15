Hancock College hosts annual ‘Fine Arts Student Show’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Some students from the fine arts program at Allan Hancock College are displaying their work at the annual 'Fine Arts Student Show.'

According to the college, the show features a wide variety of student artwork, displayed at the Ann Foxworthy Gallery on Hancock’s Santa Maria campus from now through May 12.

This exhibition will mark the participating student’s first art show since returning to in-person classes in the fall of 2021.

Hancock College said the exhibition features paintings, drawings, graphic design, sculpture, photography, and digital media in representational and abstract forms. This year’s show will also include monologues

and "pop-up" performances.

The galley is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m.

The Ann Foxworthy Gallery is located in the Academic Resource Center, building L, on the Santa Maria campus.