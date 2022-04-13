Promenade spacing compliance helps Santa Barbara fire have access to tight downtown areas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The March 8 deadline to comply with new rules in downtown Santa Barbara didn't originally get a sweeping acceptance, but the compliance has been met.



The city said some businesses needed to adjust their parklets and patios to create a 20-foot clearance in the middle of the street for fist responders, primarily the fire department.Prior to March 8, the promenade was in place with a different se of guidelines.

The fire department said ti was cooperating in the time of the pandemic emergency but a 14-foot space before March 8 wasn't enough.



The department needed more room to work around their vehicles and especially if they had to call in additional fire engines, along with AMR and police.



Prior to March 8, the city contacted business owners, took measurements and made markings to show where the dining areas could fit and where they were out of bounds.

The fire department made a point to identify three building address where its ladder truck had to get near the structure in order to have full access to the highest floors. A parklet or the patio in the way would have blocked adequate parking.



More details will be added here later today.

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-11-12.