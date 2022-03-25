Special mass at the Santa Barbara Mission calls for peace between Russia and Ukraine

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A special mass for peace between Russia and Ukraine takes place at the Old Mission in Santa Barbara today at 12:15 p.m. These masses have been requested by Pope Francis.

According to the Santa Barbara Mission Facebook page:

A special Mass offering prayers for peace between Russia and Ukraine. The Mass will be held on March 25th, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of Mary, at 12:15 pm in the Mission church.

"I invite every community and every one of the faithful to join with me on Friday, March 25, in making this solemn act of consecration of humanity, and especially of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary so that she, the Queen of Peace, may obtain peace for the world." -Pope Francis