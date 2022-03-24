Central Coast Rescue Mission expands services to women

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Central Coast Rescue Mission just purchased a second property to expand its services for those in need.

The rescue mission currently offers a recovering program for men struggling with homelessness, hunger and addiction.

This year the organization is creating a place to serve women in need as well.

CCRM has purchased a six-bedroom home in Santa Maria with large bedrooms, a beautiful great room, a tranquil backyard.

Single women in the program will spend 10 months in individual counseling from accredited counselors as well as receive vocational training.

Managers plan to add services for women with children in the near future.

The new property will offer women a recovering program, along with food, shelter and other needs.

Managers with the program hope to open the new facility to women later this year.

According to the Central Coast Rescue Mission, the 2019 Report on Homelessness in Santa Barbara County showed an increase in Santa Maria’s homeless population of 10 percent.

To support this program and the ongoing work of the Mission, you can donate at ccrescuemission.org/donate.