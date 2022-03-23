Warm weather attracts Gym goers at Minami Community Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local youth and adult gym in Santa Maria has reopened just in time for the warm weather.

Managers at the Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department say the gym at the Minami Community Center is finally open after it had been shut down for several weeks.

The gym was closed for several years.

As temperatures rise to mid-70's throughout the city and in surrounding areas, managers say the gym is opening just in time for people to take a break from the warm weather.

The gymnasium, bocce courts and racquetball courts are available.

Kids in grades 6 through 12 can participate in non-competitive sports activities including basketball, futsal, pickleball, and spike ball.