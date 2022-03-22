Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club opens all-day service for spring break
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - More childcare services are opening up at the Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club.
Throughout the pandemic, the organization was limited in the number of families it could serve.
As spring break approaches, the organization is opening its doors to all-day services for families in the community.
Managers are also expanding several of their teen-focused programs.
Now that the organization is fully operating with less restrictions, staff members hope to recruit more volunteers to help fulfill all the services they can now offer.
