Santa Maria Chamber: Junior CEO course kicks off

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Junior CEO kicks off Monday at the Santa Maria Toyota Dealership.

The program is a six-week digital business education course that teaches kids the basics of starting their own business.

Junior CEO was developed by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce.

It has been licensed to the Santa Maria Valley Chamber who will be the program administrator for the local version of this program.

Junior CEO is created with the theme of opening up a business selling strawberry-themed desserts.

At the end of the program, Junior CEO students will get to open their own dessert stands at the Santa Maria Town Center.