All inclusive Gwendolyn’s Playground gets big holiday boost from Grassini Family wines

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A holiday boost from the sale of wine at Grassini Family Vineyards will help the building of Gwendolyn's Playground in Santa Barbara.

The annual Grassini Gives Back event generated $150,000.

This was the 10th year of the fundraising drive.

The Gwendolyn Strong Foundation has a mission to "transform lives and build a kinder and more inclusive future" for children living with disabilities. The Foundation provides practical support for families with special needs children, funds research, and is in the process of building an inclusive playground in Santa Barbara at the Dwight Murphy Field location.

In December, Grassini matched all donations 100 percent, and originally set a $50,000. cap but extended it to $60,000.

There was also a donation of $10.00 per bottle of wine sold during that time.

For those who were doing wine tastings, 10 percent of the tasting fees went to the cause.

The total from the donations and matching Grassini Family Vineyards funds hit the $150,000 mark, which exceeded the goal.

In the prior nine years of the fundraisers the following donations were made:

2012 - Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter - $1,400

2013 - Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter - $4,000

2014 - Fairview Gardens - $5,000

2015 - "Katie's Fund" of Alpha Resource Center - $19,015

2016 - Sarah's House Hospice - $26,324

2017 - Food From the Heart - $81,616

2018 - Storytellers Preschool - $50,000

2019 - Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County - $131,574

2020 - Foodbank of Santa Barbara - $182,000



For more information go to : Grassini Family Vineyards

or

Gwendolyn Strong Foundation - Never Give up

To view a video go to: Gwendolyn's Playground.