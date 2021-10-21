Red hot Santa Maria housing market a concern for city leaders

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The rising prices of housing in Santa Maria is raising some concern within city government.

At the city's annual State of the City forum held on Wednesday morning, City Manager Jason Stillwell spoke about the housing market, which he described as "red hot."

During his presentation, Stillwell said the city is seeing continued price appreciation, with numbers reaching record levels.

In 2019, the median price of a house was $397,500. In 2020, the median price rose 9 percent to $430,000, and this year, it rose another 9 percent to $450,000.

"It's a remarkable statistic," said Stillwell, who also noted homes are staying on the market for just 11 days, compared to 37 days in the 93454 zip code last year.

According to Zillow, the median price of a home in Santa Maria during the month of August was $527,000.

While the escalating prices are good news for sellars, Stillwell pointed out there are some drawbacks as well.

"Increases are a concern," said Stillwell. "We want to remain a regional workforce, a place where the regional workforce can live."

To view the Santa Maria State of the City, click here.

