Santa Barbara promenade committee will be chosen from a field of over 60

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A State Street advisory committee with a wide range of experience and interest is expected to be formed to work on issues related to the promenade in Santa Barbara.

This is issue is before the Santa Barbara City Council this afternoon.

More than 60 people have shown an interest.

In March, the council decided to establish the 15 member committee with three Council Members, one Planning Commissioner, one Historic Landmarks

Commissioner, at least three members representing property or business owners, seven

at large members, and two alternates.

You do not have to be a resident of the city to be on the committee.

Interviews were held on June 22nd, June 29th and July 1st, 2021.

The Planning Commission appointed Commissioner Roxanne Bonderson as

the Planning Commission representative. The Historic Landmark Commission appointed

Ed Lenvik with Dennis Doordan as his alternate as the Historic Landmark Commission

representative.

Some of the concerns include designs for patios and parklets, color choices, use of hard tops as covers, fencing, lighting, and room for community events such as parades. There's also a concern about shared space between pedestrians, bikes, and outside sales areas.

Emergency access has already been a requirement by first responders.

