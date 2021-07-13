Central Coast doctor heading to Olympics as a Team USA physician

Lifestyle

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- Jonathan Fow, MD is heading to Tokyo later this week after being named a Team USA physician for the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have been selected as a sports medicine physician for Team USA.” Said Fow, “Being a physician for Team USA in Tokyo will be a major milestone in my sports medicine career.”

Dr. Fow is a sports medicine orthopedic surgeon practicing in San Luis Obispo County at Arroyo Grande Specialty Center. He is the Team Physician for Nipomo and Morro Bay High Schools and is employed by Dignity Health’s Pacific Central Coast Health Centers (PHC).

The trip will mark the second time Fow has worked as a Team USA physician during an Olympics.

In 2012, he served the United States beach volleyball team that won gold and silver medals in the women's tournament.

He was also a team physician for Paralympic athletes at the 2019 Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru and head team physician at the ANOC 2019 World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar.

The Olympics Games were originally scheduled to begin July 2020, but have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The games will run from July 23-August 8.