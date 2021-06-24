Santa Maria Rec and Parks: Dozens of volunteers team up to rejuvenate parks run down during pandemic

Lifestyle

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Dozens of volunteers are teaming up to rejuvenate city parks throughout Santa Maria.

During the pandemic, many businesses, restaurants and other venues were highly limited or not available to the community.

For many, a walk in the park has proved to be more important than ever.

Managers with the Rec and Parks Department say more people came to the parks as an outlet during the past 15 months.

As a result, some of those parks became run down.

Since the state of California's reopening, some 50 volunteers are coming together to help beautify Santa Maria.

This week, volunteers from the Rec and Parks Department, Serve Santa Maria and other community groups are rebuilding the landscape at Buena Vista Park.

They will also be painting over graffiti at some of the parks this weekend.

Managers with the Rec and Parks Department hope to complete this project in the next few weeks so the community can continue having fun at city parks.