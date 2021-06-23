Summer Solstice festivities sprout the ‘Bloom’ theme throughout Santa Barbara

Lifestyle

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The release of most COVID-19 rules this month have event planners filled with renewed enthusiasm, including the organizers of the Summer Solstice celebration in Santa Barbara.

Even though there wasn't enough time to put a parade together, there will be festivities throughout the city.

Already, many homes and businesses have decorations in line with the theme "Bloom."

The exterior of homes in many neighborhoods have decorations including large flowers on their doors and fences with a bright welcoming spirit to welcome the season and help spread the enthusiasm that would have come, had the city held a weekend festival.

There is also an hour-long video prepared called the Summer Solstice Celebration Virtual State Street Parade. It was filmed at the Community Arts Workshop and several other location. It will be aired on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and local cable TVSB on June 27th.

Members of the public have also sent in their videos and photos with their Solstice spirit for 2021.

The Summer Solstice event package annually is funded in part by the City of Santa Barbara, along with donations. In return the city sees a solid infusion of tourists, along with a boost in sales and the transient occupancy taxes. It has been considered one of the biggest events of the year in Santa Barbara, along with Old Spanish Days, the 4th of July waterfront fireworks, and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Hotels often have maximum occupancy.

The event is also expected to bring out spontaneous dancing, costumed people strolling the streets and a vibrant nightlife in the State Street Promenade.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara Summer Solstice.

(More details, video, and photos will be added here later today.)