Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16

Lifestyle

LOS ANGELES - Universal Studios Hollywood will reopen to guests in just a few weeks.

The theme park announced Tuesday morning that it would begin selling tickets once again for the park's slated reopening on Friday, April 16.

We're officially reopening on April 16!



Park tickets will be available online only, starting April 8. At this time, theme park visits are limited to California residents. https://t.co/rjnJZiP4Go pic.twitter.com/hadhrhmiwy — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) March 30, 2021

Tickets go on sale starting Thursday, April 8 and are limited to California residents only. Tickets must be purchased online.

Universal Studios Hollywood has been closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The park promises to have increased safety measures to keep visitors safe and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Pass members are also invited for a special preview day and they are also able to sign up for a free visit.

Universal is one of the first large-scale theme parks to reopen in California.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim announced it would be reopening at the end of April and employees are already training for the doors to open once again. Six Flags Magic Mountain announced it would reopen on April 1.

For more information about the park's reopening, click here.