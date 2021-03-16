’21 Santa Maria Strawberry Festival to be drive-thru affair

Lifestyle

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Strawberry Festival will take on a new format in 2021. Festival organizers are pivoting to a drive-thru event that they hope will still capture the magic of previous incarnations.

"Strawberry Cruzin'" will honor over 34 years of Santa Maria Strawberry Festival tradition.

The decision to switch to a drive-thru format was made in an effort to keep both visitors and staff safe and ensure proper precautions are taken.

The festival will feature dozens of food vendors offering curbside service: Pull your car into the designated space for the vendor of your choice, and the food will come to you.

All-time favorite food booths will feature strawberry flavored foods and drinks in addition to Pete’s Berries selling fresh berries. Be ready to enjoy strawberry shortcake served at Fanny’s Fabulous Funnel Cake, Old West Cinnamon Rolls and Log Cabin Kettle Corn which of course can come in Strawberry flavor. A few new foods to look out for are the Strawberry Dole Whip and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Corn Dog! Come hungry and be ready to get your Springtime strawberry fix! Strawberry Festival press release

Admission into the festival is a one-time donation to the Santa Maria Fairpark Foundation. Proceeds from donations will benefit the current efforts of the Santa Maria Fairpark Foundation, 2021 Youth Scholarships, 2021 Junior Livestock Virtual Show and Auction, organizers said.

At nighttime the pathway will be lit up. A vintage car display will also be on site and local car clubs are encouraged to join in.

The festival kicks off Wednesday, April 28 and ends the following Sunday, May 2.

During the work week, the festival begins at 4 p.m. Over the weekend it starts at noon. The festival ends each night at 8 p.m.

For more information about the event, and to learn more about the Santa Maria Fairpark, click here.