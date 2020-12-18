Rosewood Miramar Beach offering new takeout menu options

Lifestyle

Chef Massimo Falsini from Rosewood Miramar Beach

MONTECITO, Calif. - Shifting its business due to new COVID-19 stay-at-home rules, Rosewood Miramar Beach is offering takeout from their gourmet restaurants.

Chef Massimo Falsini from Osteria Caruso’s has created a new to-go concept offering his traditional Italian cuisine.

Orders are accepted starting at 9 a.m daily. Pick-up is between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Miramar food truck located at the front of the hotel.

For a full look at menu options visit rosewoodhotels.com.