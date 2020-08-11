Grover Beach announces five-year infrastructure project

Lifestyle

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - The City of Grover Beach has announced a five-year, $24 million infrastructure improvement project. The project, led by the Public Works Department, includes improvements for local streets, water and wastewater systems, and City parks.

The upcoming work follows the completion of other major projects including the grand-funded train station expansion. The train expansion included a bus passenger loading area and additional parking.

“The scope of recently completed, ongoing, and future projects reflects the City’s dedication to provide quality infrastructure that enhances both civic strength and economic growth,” said Jeff Lee, Grover Beach Mayor.