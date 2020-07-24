‘Vital’ Victoria Street closure gives SB Public Market more breathing room

Lifestyle

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Market is already enjoying Victoria Street's new closure to cars between State Street and Chapala Street.

The Market is now able to expand seating from its outdoor patio onto the street, adding about 70 seats in the process.

Before the street closure, the patio area featured only about 40 seats. Before the pandemic, the Market had more than 300 seats for dining inside.

Owner Marge Cafarelli says the street is too narrow to safely build a parklet for dining while still allowing cars to pass.

"It was either a street closure, or we didn't know what we were going to do," she said Friday.

Cafarelli says the extra seating was quickly filled during lunchtime Thursday, the first day of the street closure. The extra business helps keep the Market's restaurants afloat and employees paid.

"It was vital for us to get this lifeline," she said.

Masks are required at all times inside the market while picking up food and in the newly-constructed outdoor seating area on the street, except for when eating or drinking at a table.

The Victoria Street closure is beneficial not just for the Market, but also for the several other restaurants on the block.

