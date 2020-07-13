United Airlines delays launch date to 2021 at Santa Maria Airport due to COVID-19

Lifestyle

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, United Airlines continues to make adjustments to its schedule across their network.

When they contacted Santa Maria Airport management in March, it was concluded that there would be no chance for a successful start in October as pre-sale tickets for October remain lower than expected across the nation.

Airport managers believe it is important for the new service to be successful for it's long-term viability.

Managers say the current COVID-19-related reduction in travel demand does not support that.

United Airlines has postponed the launch date to March 2021.