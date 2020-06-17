Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History begins phased reopening

Lifestyle

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History began a gradual reopening this week, with new safety modifications in place.

For now, only members are allowed to return, and by-appointment only. The museum currently plans to keep capacity to about one third of normal, or about 50 people on the property at a time during peak hours. Guests will generally move in a one-way direction around the property to promote physical distancing guidelines.

Guests are required to wear masks on the property. New hand-washing stations have also been installed in certain areas.

Outdoor areas are currently open, with museum management hopeful that all indoor galleries will reopen in July. Museum CEO Luke Swetland says he hopes the general public will be able to return by next month.

Indoor museums are now cleared to reopen across California, but Swetland says the Museum of Natural History is taking a cautious approach at first.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.