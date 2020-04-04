Skip to Content
The Earth Day Ecochallenge is taking place during the month of April

The EcoChallenge is underway worldwide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thousands of people around the world are currently participating in the free virtual Earth Day EcoChallenge including over 100 individuals in Santa Barbara.

There are close to 600 teams competing for points including Team Santa Barbara which is organized by SustainableFuture.org.

There are dozens of one-time and daily challenges such as using less water, composting, cutting down on food waste etc.

For more information on how you can join or start a team, visit www.SustainableFuture.org

Environment

