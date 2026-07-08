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Nominaciones de los premios Emmy 2026: lista completa de categorías

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Published 9:16 am

Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español

La Academia de la Televisión anunció este miércoles las nominaciones a la edición 78 de los premios Emmy, en una transmisión en vivo presentada por los actores Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”) y Jeff Hiller (“Widow’s Bay”).

“Hacks”, en su temporada final, impuso un récord con 24 nominaciones para una serie de comedia, incluyendo mejor comedia y actriz principal para Jean Smart.

La gala de los premios Emmy 2026 se realizará el 14 de septiembre en el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles. La actriz Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) será la presentadora.

A continuación la lista de nominaciones por categorías.

  • “The Gilded Age”
  • “The Diplomat”
  • “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
  • “Paradise”
  • “The Pitt”
  • “Pluribus”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “Your Friends and Neighbors”
  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Nobody Wants This”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Shrinking”
  • “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
  • “Widow’s Bay”
  • “All Her Fault”
  • “The Beast in Me”
  • “Beef”
  • “DTF St. Louis”
  • “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
  • Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
  • Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
  • Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
  • Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
  • Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
  • Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”
  • Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
  • Zendaya, “Euphoria”
  • Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
  • Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
  • Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”
  • Steve Carell, “Rooster”
  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”
  • Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”
  • Riz Ahmed, “Bait”
  • Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”
  • Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
  • Oscar Isaac, “Beef”
  • Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
  • Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
  • Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
  • Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
  • Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
  • Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
  • Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”
  • Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
  • Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”
  • Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”
  • Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
  • Tom Pelphrey, “Task”
  • Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”
  • Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”
  • Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”
  • Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
  • Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
  • Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”
  • Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
  • Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”
  • Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
  • Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
  • Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
  • Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
  • Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”
  • Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
  • Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
  • Megan Stalter, “Hacks”
  • Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
  • Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”
  • Richard Gadd, “Half Man”
  • David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”
  • Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”
  • Charles Melton, “Beef”
  • Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”
  • Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”
  • Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”
  • Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
  • Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”
  • Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”
  • Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bissette”
  • Britanny Allen, “The Pitt”
  • Tal Anderson, “The Pitt”
  • Tina Ivlev, “The Pitt”
  • Miriam Shor, “Pluribus”
  • Merritt Wever, “The Gilded Age”
  • Shailene Woodley, “Paradise”
  • Colman Domingo, “Euphoria”
  • Ernest Harden Jr., “The Pitt”
  • Jeff Hiller, “Pluribus”
  • Jeff Kober, “The Pitt”
  • Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses”
  • Bradley Whitford, “The Diplomat”
  • Rob Reiner, “The Bear”
  • Michael J. Fox, “Shrinking”
  • Brett Goldstein, “Shrinking”
  • Hamish Linklater, “Widow’s Bay”
  • Christopher McDonald, “Hacks”
  • Connor Storrie, “Saturday Night Live”
  • Leslie Bibb, “Hacks”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”
  • Betty Gilpin, “Widow’s Bay”
  • Cherry Jones, “Hacks”
  • Laurie Metcalf, “Hacks”
  • Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”
  • Lauren Weedman, “Hacks”
  • “Dancing With the Stars”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “Survivor”
  • “The Traitors”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “The Daily Show”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
  • “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
  • “Saturday Night Live”

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