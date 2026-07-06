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La red eléctrica de Cuba sufre un nuevo colapso mientras continúa la presión de EE.UU.

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Published 10:01 am

Por Michael Rios y Patrick Oppman, CNN

La red eléctrica de Cuba sufrió un colapso, según informó este lunes el Ministerio de Energía del Gobierno en redes sociales, cuando la isla continúa sufriendo una crisis energética agravada por el bloqueo petrolero estadounidense.

El ministerio confirmó que se trata de una “desconexión total del sistema” y el operador de la red eléctrica del país indicó que está investigando la causa.

Esto se produce en un momento en que la isla, gobernada por el castrismo, sufre una crisis energética, agravada por el bloqueo efectivo de EE.UU. sobre los envíos de combustible.

Cuba ha sufrido varios apagones a nivel nacional en los últimos años, incluidos al menos dos en marzo.

El restablecimiento del suministro puede demorar varios días, un proceso que requiere llevar suficiente energías a las centrales termoeléctricas del país, que son las principales generadoras.

Este lunes, antes del apagón, 11 de las 16 unidades de generación no estaban operativas, ya sea por averías o falta de mantenimineto, según reportó la Unión Eléctrica de Cuba. Casi dos horas después de confirmar el colapso, el operador reportó que una unidad generadora ya estaba operativa.

El Gobierno de Cuba atribuye los problemas energéticos a las sanciones estadounidenses y las presiones renovadas de los últimos meses, aunque analistas señalan también la falta de inversión en un sistema de por sí deteriorado.

Estados Unidos afirma que el embargo económico tiene como objetivo obligar al Gobierno cubano a abrir el hermético sistema político de la isla y permitir la inversión extranjera directa.

El mes pasado, la Asamblea Nacional de Cuba aprobó un amplio paquete de reformas destinadas a abrir su economía. El ministro de Comercio Exterior declaró a CNN que las medidas no se aprobaron en respuesta a presiones externas.

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