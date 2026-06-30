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Revelan la causa de la muerte de la actriz Daveigh Chase

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Published 5:02 am

Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español

La Oficina del médico forense del Condado de Los Ángeles confirmó la causa de la muerte de la actriz Daveigh Chase, fallecida el pasado 16 de junio a los 35 años.

La actriz, conocida por su participación en las películas “The Ring” y “Lilo & Stitch”, ambas de 2002, falleció por complicaciones derivadas del virus de inmunodeficiencia humana (VIH)/sida, con un “uso crónico de polisubstancias” como causa secundaria, según el reporte del forense.

Chase, cuyo apellido real es Schwallier, vivía a la intemperie en las calles de Los Ángeles, según contó el padre de la actriz, John David Schwallier, a The New York Times. Schwallier dijo también en esas declaraciones que su hija luchaba contra las adicciones desde que era adolescente y que no se hablaban desde hace 15 años.

La actriz se retiró de la actuación en 2016. Además de las películas mencionadas, Chase también participó en la película “Donnie Darko” (2001) y en la serie “Big Love” (2006-2011); y, según el sitio web Imdb.com, también aportó su voz al personaje de Lilo en las pelícuas animadas “Stitch! The Movie” (2003), “Leroy & Stitch” (2006) y “Lilo & Stitch: The Series”, en Disney Channel.

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