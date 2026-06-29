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Cinco personas murieron en un tiroteo en un centro de atención para jóvenes en Alemania, según la policía

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Published 5:42 am

Por Sebastian Shukla, Benjamin Brown, Lauren Kent y Stephanie Halasz, CNN

Cinco personas murieron en un tiroteo ocurrido en un centro de atención para jóvenes en la ciudad de Stade, en el norte de Alemania, informó la policía este lunes.

La policía de Stade indicó que varias personas más resultaron heridas en el ataque.

Las autoridades informaron que detuvieron a dos presuntos responsables, entre ellos el supuesto autor de los disparos. La investigación sobre las circunstancias del hecho continúa.

La policía dijo a CNN que la zona ya fue asegurada y que no existe una amenaza para la población. Además, pidió al público evitar el área.

Los tiroteos masivos son poco frecuentes en Alemania. El país cuenta con leyes estrictas sobre la posesión de armas, que exigen una licencia. Para obtener un permiso de armas, los residentes deben demostrar ser personas responsables, completar un curso de formación y un examen, y justificar la necesidad de poseer un arma.

Según datos del gobierno alemán, unas 929.000 personas en un país de 83 millones de habitantes poseen algo más de 3 millones de armas.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo y será actualizada.

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