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Manuel Adorni renuncia como jefe de Gabinete del Gobierno de Javier Milei tras verse afectado por escándalos

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Published 3:37 pm

Por Anabella González, CNN en Español

Manuel Adorni, quien se desempeñaba como jefe del Gabinete de Ministros del Gobierno del presidente Javier Milei, anunció este sábado la renuncia a su cargo, luego de meses de escándalos y acusaciones que tanto él como el presidente de Argentina rechazan.

“Gracias por su confianza Presidente. Ha sido un verdadero honor. Fin”, escribió Adorni en una publicación en X, en la que difundió una carta de agradecimiento a Milei, en la que hace pública su salida del gabinete.

Días atrás, Adorni ya había dado un paso al costado en su función de portavoz del Gobierno de Milei, un cargo que ocupaba desde el inicio de la gestión.

Adorni señala como “mentiras” las acusaciones en su contra. Asegura que se trata de “viajes que nunca existieron, gastos astronómicos y suntuosos, contratos inexistentes y falsos”.

“Me han tratado de delincuente y corrupto sin un solo hecho de corrupción sobre mis espaldas”, dijo el ahora exfuncionario en el documento que dio a conocer.

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