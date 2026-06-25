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Mundial 2026: ¿qué partidos se juegan hoy, 25 de junio? Horarios y enfrentamientos

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Published 4:00 am

Por Federico Leiva, CNN en Español

Ya definidos los grupos A, B y C del Mundial 2026, este jueves les llega la hora a las zonas D, E y F, con varias peleas interesantes por el primer y segundo lugar, pero también en la batalla de los mejores terceros.

🏟️ Estadio Filadelfia

🏠 Filadelfia, Pensilvania, Estados Unidos

  • 4 p.m. de Miami.
  • 1 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 2 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 3 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 5 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 10 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Nueva York Nueva Jersey

🏠 East Rutherford, Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos

  • 4 p.m. de Miami.
  • 1 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 2 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 3 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 5 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 10 p.m. de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Dallas

🏠 Arlington, Texas, Estados Unidos

  • 7 p.m. de Miami.
  • 4 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 5 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 6 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 8 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 1 a.m. (ya viernes) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Kansas City

🏠 Kansas City, Missouri, Estados Unidos

  • 7 p.m. de Miami.
  • 4 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 5 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 6 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 8 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 1 a.m. (ya viernes) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Los Ángeles

🏠 Inglewood, California, Estados Unidos

  • 10 p.m. de Miami.
  • 7 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 8 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 9 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 11 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 4 a.m. (ya viernes) de Madrid.

🏟️ Estadio Bahía de San Francisco

🏠 Santa Clara, California, Estados Unidos

  • 10 p.m. de Miami.
  • 7 p.m. de Los Ángeles.
  • 8 p.m. de Ciudad de México.
  • 9 p.m. de Bogotá.
  • 11 p.m. de Buenos Aires.
  • 4 a.m. (ya viernes) de Madrid.

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