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Los abogados de Luigi Mangione dicen que retiran la defensa psiquiátrica

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Published 3:25 pm

Por Kara Scannell, CNN

Los abogados de Luigi Mangione informaron este jueves al juez que lleva su caso de asesinato en el estado de Nueva York que retirarán su plan de alegar en el juicio que mató al CEO de UnitedHealthcare mientras atravesaba un estado de extrema alteración emocional.

La notificación llegó en una presentación judicial, un día después de una audiencia en la que los abogados de Mangione habían indicado que plantearían una defensa psiquiátrica.

Sus abogados no pudieron ser contactados de inmediato para comentar. La oficina del fiscal de distrito de Manhattan declinó hacer comentarios.

En una audiencia el miércoles, el juez Gregory Carro dijo que planeaba levantar el sello de los registros relacionados con una defensa disponible para acusados de asesinato en el estado de Nueva York, en la que el procesado admite la conducta imputada, pero sostiene que no debe ser considerado plenamente responsable desde el punto de vista penal porque actuó durante un episodio de salud mental.

Sin embargo, a la luz del retiro de esa defensa, Carro dijo este jueves que mantendrá esos registros sellados.

Si un jurado determina que un acusado demostró, por preponderancia de la evidencia, que actuó debido a un estado de extrema alteración emocional, el delito se reduce de asesinato a homicidio involuntario, que conlleva una pena de prisión mucho menor.

Expertos habían dicho previamente a CNN que una defensa psiquiátrica sería difícil, pero probablemente era el mejor argumento de Mangione, dada la solidez de la evidencia en su contra. En un fallo clave el mes pasado, Carro despejó el camino para que los fiscales presenten pruebas cruciales que, según sostienen, vinculan a Mangione con la escena del crimen y podrían arrojar luz sobre su posible motivo.

Noticia en desarrollo…

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