Nominaciones a los premios Bafta 2026: la lista completa por categoría
Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español
La película “One Battle After Another” lidera las nominaciones a los premios Bafta de Reino Unido, con 14 menciones, seguida de cerca por “Sinners”, con 13.
La Academia Británica de las Artes Cinematográficas y de la Televisión (BAFTA, por sus siglas en inglés) hizo el anuncio este martes en Londres.
A “One Battle After Another” y “Sinners”, le siguen “Hamnet” y “Marty Supreme”, con 11 cada una; “Frankenstein” y “Sentimental Value”, con ocho cada una; y “Bugonia” y “I Swear”, ambas con cinco menciones.
La ceremonia de entrega de los premios Bafta será este 22 de febrero en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres. Tras dos años consecutivos con el actor David Tennant como presentador de la gala, este 2026 el papel de presentador recae en el actor escocés Alan Cumming, conductor del programa “The Traitors” en Estados Unidos.
A continación las nominaciones a los premios Bafta 2026, por categoría.
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- “28 Years Later”
- “The Ballad of Wallis Island”
- “Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy”
- “Die My Love”
- “H Is For Hawk”
- “Hamnet”
- “I Swear”
- “Mr Burton”
- “Pillion”
- “Steve”
- Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
- Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
- Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
- Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
- Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
- Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
- Robert Aramayo, “I Swear”
- Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
- Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
- Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
- Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”
- Odessa A’zion, “Marty Supreme”
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
- Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
- Carey Mulligan – The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
- Emily Watson, “Hamnet”
- Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
- Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
- Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
- Peter Mullan, “I Swear”
- Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
- Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Bugonia”
- Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
- Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
- Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
- Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
- “The Ceremony”
- “My Father’s Shadow”
- “Pillion”
- “A Want In Her”
- “Wasteman”
- “It Was Just An Accident” (Francia)
- “The Secret Agent” (Brasil)
- “Sentimental Value” (Noruega)
- “Sirât” (España)
- “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Túnez)
- “Elio”
- “Little Amélie”
- “Zootropolis 2”
- “Arco”
- “Boong”
- “Lilo & Stitch”
- “Zootropolis 2”
- “I Swear”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “The Secret Agent”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- “The Ballad of Wallis Island”
- “Bugonia”
- “Hamnet”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Pillion”
- Robert Aramayo
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling
- Jerskin Fendrix, “Bugonia”
- Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”
- Max Richter, “Hamnet”
- Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”
- Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
- F1
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Warfare
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Frankenstein
- How to Train Your Dragon
- The Lost Bus
- “2000 Meters to Andriivka”
- “Apocalypse in the Tropics”
- “Cover-Up”
- “Mr Nobody Against Putin”
- “The Perfect Neighbor”
