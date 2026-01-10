Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026: lista completa por categorías
Por Choire Sicha, CNN
Este domingo se entregan los premios Globos de Oro. ¿Cuáles son los favoritos? ¿Quién quedó por fuera?
En general, la mayoría de las nominaciones siguieron de cerca las predicciones de los premios.
Además, todas las series populares de televisión fueron nominadas.
Como cada año, las categorías de los Globos se ven afectadas por la insistencia en categorizar películas y series de televisión como drama o como “musical o comedia”. (Además, siempre surgen un par de preguntas interesantes cada año sobre quién es un actor “de reparto” y quién solo actúa).
La ceremonia de los Globos será presentada por Nikki Glaser.
- “Blue Moon”
- “Bugonia”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “No Other Choice”
- “Nouvelle Vague”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “It Was Just an Accident”
- “The Secret Agent”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
- Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”
- Jafar Panahi, “It Was Just An Accident”
- Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
- Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”
- Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
- George Clooney, “Jay Kelly”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
- Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
- Lee Byung-hun, “No Other Choice”
- Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia”
- Dwayne Johnson, “The Smashing Machine”
- Jeremy Allen White, “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”
- Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”
- Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
- Oscar Isaac, “Frankenstein”
- Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”
- Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”
- Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good”
- Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
- Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
- Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
- Eva Victor, “Sorry Baby”
- Jennifer Lawrence, “Die My Love”
- Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
- Julia Roberts, “After The Hunt”
- Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
- Tessa Thompson, “Hedda”
- Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
- Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
- Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”
- Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
- Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”
- Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”
- Emily Blunt, “The Smashing Machine”
- Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”
- Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
- Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
- Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
- Chloe Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell — “Hamnet”
- Jafar Panahi — “It was Just An Accident”
- Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt — “Sentimental Value”
- Paul Thomas Anderson — “One Battle After Another”
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie — “Marty Supreme”
- Ryan Coogler — “Sinners”
- “Arco”
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or the Character of the Rain
- Zootopia 2
- “It Was Just An Accident”
- “No Other Choice”
- Sentimental Value
- Sirat
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
- Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein”
- Hans Zimmer, “F1”
- Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another”
- Kangding Ray, “Sirat”
- Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
- Max Richter, “Hamnet”
- “Dream as One,” Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Golden,” Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick, “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “I Lied to You,” Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
- “No Place Like Home,” Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
- “The Girl in the Bubble,” Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good”
- “Train Dreams,” Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner, “Train Dreams”
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “F1”
- “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”
- “Sinners”
- “Weapons”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “Zootopia 2”
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The Pitt
- The White Lotus
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “The Studio”
- “Adolescence”
- “All Her Fault”
- “The Beast in Me”
- “Black Mirror”
- “Dying for Sex”
- “The Girlfriend”
- Kathy Bates, “Matlock”
- Britt Lower, “Severance”
- Helen Mirren, “MobLand”
- Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
- Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Diego Luna, “Andor”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Noah Wylie, “The Pitt”
- Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
- Amanda Seyfried, “Long Bright River”
- Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
- Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
- Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
- Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend”
- Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
- Glen Powell, “Chad Powers”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Walton Goggins, “The White Lotus”
- Jason Isaacs, “The White Lotus”
- Tramell Tillman, “Severance”
- Ashley Walters, “Adolescence”
- Aimee Lou Wood, “The White Lotus”
- Carrie Coon, “The White Lotus”
- Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio”
- Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
- Hanna Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Parker Posey, “The White Lotus”
- Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
- Jacob Elordi, “The Narrow Road to the Deep North”
- Jude Law, Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
- Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”
- Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
- Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
- Ricky Gervais: Mortality
- Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up First
“One Battle After Another” fue considerada por los aficionados a los premios como la principal candidata. Esta película, protagonizada por Leonardo DiCaprio en su faceta más despreocupada y brillante como un revolucionario desventurado que se ve envuelto en maquinaciones políticas de pesadilla, rodeado de mujeres fabulosas, poderosas y con problemas, está actualmente disponible en streaming a precio de taquilla. Regresará a cines IMAX seleccionados el 11 de diciembre durante una semana; quedan pocas entradas.
La magnífica película de Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”, que recibió múltiples nominaciones, narra la relación entre una actriz angustiada y que entra en pánico con facilidad y su insensible padre, director de cine, además de la vida en el hogar familiar. Además de la increíble actuación de Renate Reinsve en el papel principal, la película también cuenta con Elle Fanning, quien interpreta a la perfección el papel de una actriz estadounidense llevada al límite de su comodidad y talento.
Parece que fue hace siglos, pero “Sinners” se estrenó en abril y los votantes recordaron su momento cultural y su éxito de taquilla. El éxito de Ryan Coogler, una mezcla de Jim Crow y vampiros, mezcló a la perfección los horrores de lo sobrenatural con los horrores de lo humano.
“Hamnet” y “Wicked: For Good”, que representan polos opuestos del cine del año, también tuvieron un gran éxito.
A los padres no les sorprendieron las nominaciones de “KPop Demon Hunters”, la banda sonora de sus vidas desde que el megaéxito se estrenó en Netflix justo (¡pueden creerlo!) en junio.
Hubo una nominación muy importante para la personificación misma de nuestra era de aprensión: el aterrador rostro de payaso-bruja de la tía Gladys en “Weapons”.
(“One Battle”, “Weapons” y “Sinners” son producidas, coproducidas y/o distribuidas por Warner Bros. Pictures, que actualmente comparte empresa matriz con CNN).
Tanto “Severance”, el inquietante homenaje a la terrible situación laboral, como “Adolescence”, el éxito de Netflix sobre un adolescente acusado de asesinato, obtuvieron un buen reconocimiento.
“Pluribus”, “The Last of Us” y “The Pitt”, todas series extremadamente estresantes, cada una apocalíptica a su manera, especialmente sobre la grave situación del sistema sanitario estadounidense, también obtuvieron buenos resultados.
La gala de los Globos de Oro, presentada por Nikki Glaser, se celebrará el domingo 11 de enero de 2026. Las nominaciones se anunciarán a partir de las 8:00 a.m., hora de Miami, del lunes 8 de diciembre de 2025.
