Todos los videojuegos nominados en los premios The Game Awards 2025: lista completa por categorías
Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español
El videojuego “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” obtuvo el lunes el mayor número de nominaciones para los Games Awards 2025, la ceremonia que reconoce desde 2014 a los videojuegos más populares del año.
“Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” obtuvo 12 nominaciones, entre las que se incluye mejor juego del año. Le siguieron en nominaciones los títulos “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach” y “Ghost of Yōtei”, ambos con siete; “Hades II”, con seis; y “Hollow Knight: Silksong”, con cinco.
El ganador en cada una de las 29 categorías se elige por medio de “una votación combinada entre el jurado votante (90 %) y la votación del público de fans (10 %)”, dice The Game Awards en su sitio web. El público puede emitir su voto en el mismo sitio web.
La gala de entrega de los premios The Game Awards se realizará este 11 de diciembre a las 8:00 p.m. hora de Miami en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles.
Estos son todos los nominados a The Game Awards 2025:
Juego del año
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Donkey Kong Bananza”
- “Hades II”
- “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
- “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”
Mejor dirección de juego
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Hades II”
- “Split Fiction”
Mejor narrativa
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”
- “Silent Hill F”
Mejor dirección de arte
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Hades II”
- “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
Mejor banda sonora y música
- Christopher Larkin – “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
- Darren Korb – “Hades II”
- Lorien Testard – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- Toma Otowa – “Ghost of Yōtei”
- Woodkid y Ludvig Forssell – “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
Mejor diseño de sonido
- “Battlefield 6”
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Silent Hill F”
Mejor interpretación
- Ben Starr – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- Charlie Cox – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- Erika Ishii – “Ghost of Yōtei”
- Jennifer English – “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- Konatsu Kato – “Silent Hill F”
- Troy Baker – “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”
Innovación en accesibilidad
- “Assassin’s Creed: Shadows”
- “Atomfall”
- “Doom: The Dark Ages”
- “EA Sports FC 26”
- “South of Midnight”
Juegos por el impacto
- “Consume Me”
- “Despelote”
- “Lost Records: Bloom & Rage”
- “South of Midnight”
- “Wanderstop”
Mejor juego en curso
- “Final Fantasy XIV”
- “Fortnite”
- “Helldivers 2”
- “Marvel Rivals”
- “No Man’s Sky”
Mejor apoyo a la comunidad
- “Baldur’s Gate 3”
- “Final Fantasy XIV”
- “Fortnite”
- “Helldivers 2”
- “No Man’s Sky”
Mejor juego independiente
- “Absolum”
- “Ball x Pit”
- “Blue Prince”
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Hades II”
- “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
Mejor debut de juego independiente
- “Blue Prince”
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Despelote”
- “Dispatch”
- “Megabonk”
Mejor juego para móviles
- “Destiny: Rising”
- “Persona 5: The Phantom X”
- “Sonic Rumble”
- “Umamusume: Pretty Derby”
- “Wuthering Waves”
Mejor juego de Realidad Virtual/Realidad Aumentada
- “Alien: Rogue Incursion”
- “Arken Age”
- “Ghost Town”
- “Marvel’s Deadpool VR”
- “The Midnight Walk”
Mejor juego de acción
- “Battlefield 6”
- “Doom: The Dark Ages”
- “Hades II”
- “Ninja Gaiden 4”
- “Shinobi: Art of Vengeance”
Mejor acción/aventura
- “Death Stranding 2: On the Beach”
- “Ghost of Yōtei”
- “Hollow Knight: Silksong”
- “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”
- “Split Fiction”
Mejor RPG
- “Avowed”
- “Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”
- “Kingdom Come: Deliverance II”
- “Monster Hunter Wilds”
- “The Outer Worlds 2”
Mejor combate
- “2XKO”
- “Capcom Fighting Collection 2”
- “Fatal Fury: City of Wolves”
- “Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection”
- “Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O World Stage”
Mejor juego familiar
- “Donkey Kong Bananza”
- “Lego Party!”
- “Lego Voyagers”
- “Mario Kart World”
- “Sonic Racing: Crossworlds”
- “Split Fiction”
Mejor Sim/estrategia
- “Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles”
- “Jurassic World Evolution 3”
- “Sid Meier’s Civilization VII”
- “Tempest Rising”
- “The Alters”
- “Two Point Museum”
Mejor juego deportativo/carreras
- “EA Sports FC 26”
- “F1 25”
- “Mario Kart World”
- “Rematch”
- “Sonic Racing: Crossworlds”
Mejor juego multijugador
- “Arc Raiders”
- “Battlefield 6”
- “Elden Ring Nightreign”
- “Peak”
- “Split Fiction”
Mejor adaptación
- “A Minecraft Movie”
- “Devil May Cry”
- “Splinter Cell: Deathwatch”
- “The Last of Us: Season 2”
- “Until Dawn”
Juego más anticipado
- “007 First Light”
- “Grand Theft Auto VI”
- “Marvel’s Wolverine”
- “Resident Evil Requiem”
- “The Witcher IV”
Creador de contenido del año
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1TiKaL
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Mejor juego de esports
- “Counter-Strike 2”
- “Dota 2”
- “League of Legends”
- “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang”
- “Valorant”
Mejor atleta de esports
- Brawk – Brock Somerhalder
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-Hoon
- f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto
- Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe
- MenaRD – Saul Leonardo
- Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut
Mejor equipo de esports
- Gen.G – League of Legends
- NRG – Valorant
- Team Falcons – Dota 2
- Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Team Vitality: Counter-Strike 2
