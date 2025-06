Cómo una decisión de la Corte Suprema a favor de la Asociación Nacional del Rifle frustra la campaña de represalias de Trump

Will Creeley, director legal de la Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, dijo que los fallos subrayan cómo “Vullo ha demostrado su utilidad casi de inmediato”.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.