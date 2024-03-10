Nominaciones de los Premios Oscar 2024: lista completa de nominados por categorías

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.