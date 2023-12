Así será el tiempo en EE.UU. para Nochevieja: ambiente seco, lluvia y nieve

Just in: Our U.S. weather outlook for ringing in the new year. Dry for most, with average to above-average temperatures throughout the U.S. Details: https://t.co/fJRXNoDEPz@NWS pic.twitter.com/0lgnyqhLla — NOAA (@NOAA) December 27, 2023

