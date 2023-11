Mueren 4 personas, entre ellas 2 adolescentes, tras una serie de tiroteos en Memphis

***PUBLIC STATEMENT*** BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR ARMED AND DANGEROUS FELON pic.twitter.com/6MW2Y5s6lq — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 19, 2023

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.