Estos son los ganadores de los Tony Awards

olivertapia

(CNN) — Broadway está de regreso y la edición 74 de los Tony Awards se llevó a cabo el domingo después de un largo retraso debido a la pandemia.

El evento rindió homenaje a las producciones de la temporada de Broadway 2019-2020.

Mira a continuación la lista completa de nominados con los ganadores indicados en negrita.

MEJOR MUSICAL

“Jagged Little Pill”

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical” *GANADOR

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”

MEJOR OBRA DE TEATRO

“Grand Horizons”

“The Inheritance” *GANADOR

“Sea Wall: A Life”

“Slave Play”

MEJOR REPOSICIÓN DE UNA OBRA DE TEATRO

“Betrayal”

“Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

“A Soldier’s Play” *GANADOR

MEJOR LIBRO DE UN MUSICAL

“Jagged Little Pill”

Diablo Cody *GANADOR

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

John Logan

“Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL PARA TEATRO

“A Christmas Carol”

Música: Christopher Nightingale *GANADOR

“The Inheritance”

Música: Paul Englishby

“The Rose Tattoo”

Música: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb

“Slave Play”

Música: Lindsay Jones

“The Sound Inside”

Música: Daniel Kluger

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”

Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance” *GANADOR

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”

Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”

Laura Linney, “My Name is Lucy Barton”

Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside” *GANADORA

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN UN MUSICAL

Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *GANADOR

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UN MUSICAL

Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”

Adrienne Warren, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” *GANADORA

MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL DESTACADO

Ato Blankson-Wood, “Slave Play”

James Cusati-Moyer, “Slave Play”

David Alan Grier, “A Soldier’s Play” *GANADOR

John Benjamin Hickey, “The Inheritance”

Paul Hilton, “The Inheritance”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL DESTACADO

Jane Alexander, “Grand Horizons”

Chalia La Tour, “Slave Play”

Annie McNamara, “Slave Play”

Lois Smith, “The Inheritance” *GANADORA

Cora Vander Broek, “Linda Vista”

MEJOR ACTOR EN UN PAPEL DESTACADO EN UN MUSICAL

Danny Burstein, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *GANADOR

Derek Klena, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sean Allan Krill, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sahr Ngaujah, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Daniel J. Watts, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UN PAPEL DESTACADO EN UN MUSICAL

Kathryn Gallagher, “Jagged Little Pill”

Celia Rose Gooding, “Jagged Little Pill”

Robyn Hurder, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

Lauren Patten, “Jagged Little Pill” *GANADORA

Myra Lucretia Taylor, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

MEJOR DISEÑO ESCÉNICO DE UNA OBRA DE TEATRO

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Soutra Gilmour, “Betrayal”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol” *GANADOR

Derek McLane, “A Soldier’s Play”

Clint Ramos, “Slave Play”

MEJOR DISEÑO ESCÉNICO DE UN MUSICAL

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, “Jagged Little Pill”

Derek McLane, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *GANADOR

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO EN UNA OBRA DE TEATRO

Dede Ayite, “Slave Play”

Dede Ayite, “A Soldier’s Play”

Bob Crowley, “The Inheritance”

Rob Howell, “A Christmas Carol” *GANADOR

Clint Ramos, “The Rose Tattoo”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO EN UN MUSICAL

Emily Rebholz, “Jagged Little Pill”

Mark Thompson, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Catherine Zuber, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *GANADOR

MEJOR DISEÑO DE ILUMINACIÓN EN UNA OBRA DE TEATRO

Jiyoun Chang, “Slave Play”

Jon Clark, “The Inheritance”

Heather Gilbert, “The Sound Inside”

Allen Lee Hughes, “A Soldier’s Play”

Hugh Vanstone, “A Christmas Carol” *GANADOR

MEJOR DISEÑO DE ILUMINACIÓN EN UN MUSICAL

Bruno Poet, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Justin Townsend, “Jagged Little Pill”

Justin Townsend, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *GANADOR

MEJOR DISEÑO DE SONICO EN UNA OBRA DE TEATRO

Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, “The Inheritance”

Simon Baker, “A Christmas Carol” *GANADOR

Lindsay Jones, “Slave Play”

Daniel Kluger, “Sea Wall/A Life”

Daniel Kluger, “The Sound Inside”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE SONIDO EN UN MUSICAL

Jonathan Deans, “Jagged Little Pill”

Peter Hylenski, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *GANADOR

Nevin Steinberg, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN EN UNA OBRA DE TEATRO

David Cromer, “The Sound Inside”

Stephen Daldry, “The Inheritance” *GANADOR

Kenny Leon, “A Soldier’s Play”

Jamie Lloyd, “Betrayal”

Robert O’Hara, “Slave Play”

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UN MUSICAL

Phyllida Lloyd, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill”

Alex Timbers, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *GANADOR

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, “Jagged Little Pill”

Sonya Tayeh, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *GANADOR

Anthony Van Laast, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

MEJOR INSTRUMENTACIÓN

Tom Kitt, “Jagged Little Pill”

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” *GANADOR

Ethan Popp, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

