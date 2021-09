Candidate Survey Please complete the candidate survey. At the bottom of the survey you will be able to upload a headshot which will be used on air and online. If you do not have a photo at this time, you can email it to news@keyt.com after you have completed the survey.

Website Leave blank if not applicable Facebook Leave blank if not applicable Twitter Leave blank if not applicable Why are you running for office?: (Required) What makes you qualified for the job?: (Required) What are your two main priorities if you win?: (Required) How will you interact with other governments?: (Required) What are your plans to help overcome COVID-19?: (Required) Which two issues are most important to you?: (Required) Upload Your Candidate Photo Max. file size: 100 MB. (Photos can also be sent to news@keyt.com)