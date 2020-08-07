Skip to Content
How Census Bureau ending field count one month early will impact Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Census Bureau announced that field data collection will end a month earlier than originally planned.

City leaders share how this will impact any long-term difference in receiving federal funding for Santa Maria.

The city is presenting a Census Car Caravan on Friday morning.

The route will include “hard to count” areas identified by the Census like multi-family, renter-occupied units, limited English-speaking households, and non-high school graduates. 

