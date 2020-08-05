Skip to Content
Leaders discuss plan to develop thriving spaceport at Vandenberg Air Force Base

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE
PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - New developments in the REACH 2030 initiative was discussed in a zoom meeting Wednesday morning.

The meeting focused on creating a thriving commercial spaceport at Vandenberg Air Force Base, an already established launch site used by NASA, the military and private enterprise.

People from the government, industry, military and education are coming together in this effort.

Leaders from those sectors talked about their vision for the base and what is needed to achieve it.

