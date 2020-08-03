Santa Maria Fire Department assisting with Pond Fire and Apple Fire

Home

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Fire Department is one of more than a dozen agencies on hand to help with several fires including the Pond Fire and the Apple Fire this week.

They were staged and ready to go over the weekend at the Pond Fire near Creston.

Fire crews are also assisting with the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley since Friday.

The Apple Fire has forced thousands of people to be evacuated.

