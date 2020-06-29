New plan pitched to city to add more affordable housing to approved project

Home

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An 82-unit housing project proposed for Santa Barbara's Eastside is getting a second look.

The developer is offering to commit 20 percent of the project as affordabl housing if he can increase it by eight units, and raising the height by seven feet.

That would bring the overall height to 52 feet.

The project has been on a timeline to start the development this summer.

The request is unusual at this stage of the process, but the city sees the discussion as an opportunity to look at its affordable housing options, especially on a project that's nearly "shovel-ready."

A full look at the city's report can be found here : 711 N. Milpas housing project.