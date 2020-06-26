Police continue crackdown on illegal fireworks leading up to July 4th

Home

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Officers with the Santa Maria Police Department will share how their crackdown on illegal fireworks are going a week after we first profiled their special enforcement.

So far they have recorded 561 calls for fireworks, and 50 messages on the firework hotline.

Police issued one citation for use of illegal fireworks, and one citation for possession of fireworks for sale.

While police work to keep the community safe, managers with the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society are sharing tips on how to keep your pets safe during the Fourth of July.

