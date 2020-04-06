Foodbank of Santa Barbara County: National Guard extends service as demand for food delivery increases

Home

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Since the Coronavirus outbreak the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has quadrupled the food moving in and out.

So they need all the reliable, experienced logistical support they can get.

As a result of the growing demand for help, the National Guard is extending their service from 10 days to one month.

Santa Maria troops are working at the warehouse, making home deliveries to seniors; volunteering at drive-thru distributions, and packing bags for contact-free distributions.

In addition, Girls inc. is now partnering in development of the Foodbank’s countywide Disaster feeding plan.

Their idea early on had been that they could contribute transportation support in case of emergency.

Since their programs are on hiatus right now, they reached out to offer the use of 6 of their 15-person vans.

This will help support the growing senior home delivery initiative.