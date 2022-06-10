Skip to Content
Coronavirus
US lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel

A medic collects a swab sample from a traveler at a rapid COVID-19 testing booth in Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
AFP via Getty Images
JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images
A medic collects a swab sample from a traveler at a rapid COVID-19 testing booth in Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travelers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A senior administration official says the mandate expires Sunday at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time. The official says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it’s no longer necessary.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the formal announcement.

The official says the agency will reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges.

The Associated Press

