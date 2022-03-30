COVID-19 update with San Luis Obispo County Public Health Director Dr. Penny Borenstein

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health Director, Dr. Penny Borenstein appeared live on NewsChannel 12 Wednesday afternoon. She addressed the spread of the omicron subvariant BA.2 and the recent FDA approval of a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for people 50 and older. Dr. Borenstein said San Luis Obispo County has the funding to fight COVID for, "at least a couple more years," adding she hopes all of it won't be needed. Watch the video for the full interview.