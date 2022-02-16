Dr. Penny Borenstein speaks on lifting the mask mandate and a decrease in Covid cases

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - On the day the indoor mask mandate was lifted for vaccinated people, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Director tells News Channel 3-12, "We are seeing dramatic decreases in the number of new cases."

Doctor Penny Borenstein adds there are more treatments available, the omicron variant has not been as serious as previous variants and hospitals are in better shape than they were at the downturn of the delta variant surge. She also says vaccinated people are tired of not getting any benefits, and aligning with state policy will minimize confusion.

On masking in schools, Boresnetein says, "We're almost certainly going to align with what the state decides on the school mask order." State health leaders are set to consider school masking policy again on February 28. California counties can not be less restrictive than state guidelines.

Boresnetein recommends masking around vulnerable people but, "For most people who are vaccinated and boosted you can really feel generally quite safe about going about your daily lives like you used to."