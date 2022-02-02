Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 6:23 pm

COVID relief funding available in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Three million dollars is available to eligible non-profit groups and businesses in San Luis Obispo County as part of the American Rescue Plan. The funding is meant to offset financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Luis Obispo County Economic Development Manager, Laura Fielder appeared live on News Channel 12 at 4 to explain who is eligible for funding and how to apply.

Applications are due March 1 and are available here. For more information call 805-781-5011.

Coronavirus
Author Profile Photo

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee anchors the News Channel 12 at 4 p.m., News Channel 3-12 at 6:30 and KKFX Fox 11 news at 10 p.m. To learn more about Scott, click here. click here

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content