COVID relief funding available in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Three million dollars is available to eligible non-profit groups and businesses in San Luis Obispo County as part of the American Rescue Plan. The funding is meant to offset financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Luis Obispo County Economic Development Manager, Laura Fielder appeared live on News Channel 12 at 4 to explain who is eligible for funding and how to apply.

Applications are due March 1 and are available here. For more information call 805-781-5011.