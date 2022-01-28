SLO County hits highest point in COVID-19 hospitalizations, reports 9 more deaths

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and more than 4,800 new cases this week.

The nine new deaths came from residents ranging in age from 40 to 90.

Currently, 67 SLO County residents are in the hospital for COVID-19, with seven in the ICU.

Public Health said this is the highest number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations for the county since the pandemic began.

Today we report 9 more residents have died due to #COVID19 and hospitalizations have reached their highest point in the pandemic. Cases continue to surge— with 4,814 new cases added over the last 7 days, bringing the 14-day average to 649. https://t.co/1Y8xKEoEsl — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) January 28, 2022

“We need to do everything we can to safeguard our hospital capacity for those who are severely ill, not only with COVID-19 but also with other dangerous problems like heart attacks, strokes and injuries,” said Dr. Borenstein. “If you feel well or have only mild symptoms, please do not go to the hospital for COVID-19 testing."

"Instead, stay home to rest and call your regular doctor if you need guidance on treatment and home care," she continued. "If you have severe symptoms like trouble breathing or pain and pressure in your chest, that is the time to seek care at the hospital right away.”

Public Health said cases continue to surge this week, with 2,680 new reported cases since Tuesday.

In the past week, 4,814 cases have been reported; this compares to a total of 4,948 reported in all of October, November and December combined.

Keeping in account these number don't include at-home positive tests, Public Health also noted that the 13,874 cases reported so far in January represent approximately 30% of all cases reported locally during the pandemic.

For more information and updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, click here, or you can call 805-788-2903.

To schedule an appointment for vaccines, click here.